Terrence Howard too broke to pay spousal support

It looks like Terrence Howard is still having financial issues with his ex-wife Michelle Howard.

The Oscar-nominated actor has been ordered to pay Michelle spousal support, but Terrence claims he only makes $5,878 a month, according to TMZ. He’s filed new court papers to throw out his divorce settlement papers, saying he was only married to Michelle for a year. He also claims that she coerced him into signing the papers.

He owes her $325,000 in spousal support. It looks as though he has to pay child and spousal support for his other ex-wife, Lori McMasters, as well.

Terrence says that he is an employee of McMasters, so whatever he makes goes straight to her, and she writes him a check.

Hopefully his new FOX series, Empire (with Taraji P. Henson), will get picked up, so he can bring home some cash and clear his debts.

