Fit!Live!Win! Burning Calories With Cupid’s ‘CuRobiks’ [VIDEO]

Cupid, creator of the “Cupid Shuffle,” joined Roland Martin Monday on “NewsOne Now” for Fit!Live!Win!. Cupid recently created a full body aerobic line dance to get people in shape called “CuRobiks.” Check out the “NewsOne Now” staffers getting down to the “Cupid Shuffle” and the “Wham Dance” above.

Listen to Cupid explain the origins of “CuRobicks” and how the new line dance can encourage those who are afraid to break a sweat shed some pounds:

