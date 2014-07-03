FOURTH OF JULY ROAD CLOSURES & PARKING RESTRICTIONS

PITTSBURGH, PA – Many activities are planned during this holiday weekend. With activities along our rivers, Downtown and on the North Shore, the City of Pittsburgh Public Safety Department would like to inform the public of various road, river and parking restrictions.
“July 4 is a day that Americans celebrate our nation’s freedom and honor the brave men and women who continue to protect those freedoms. As you participate in the various celebrations throughout the city, I encourage you to help keep Pittsburgh safe by reporting any unusual or suspicious activity to 911,” says Public Safety Director Stephen A. Bucar.
Please be aware:
- No boaters are permitted along the Allegheny River; however, mooring is permitted on the Monongahela River side of Point State Park.
- Adults entering Point State Park with alcoholic beverages will be given the option of leaving the area with their beverages or depositing them into a trash receptacle.
- Any road closures on Mt. Washington will occur at the discretion (based on pedestrian and vehicular, weather, and any other incident as necessary) of the police supervisor who will be on site.
Street Closures
|
Name
|
From
|
To
|
Hours
|Commonwealth Place
|Ft. Duquesne Blvd.
|New Penn
|After 12:00 Noon
|Clemente Bridge
|Ft. Duquesne Blvd.
|After 10:00 AM
|Federal Street
|General Robinson
|Clemente Bridge
|After 10:00 AM
Parking Restrictions
|
Name
|
From
|
To
|
Hours
|Boulevard of Allies
|Ft. Pitt Blvd.
|Stanwix Street
|After 7:00 AM
|Commonwealth Place
|Ft. Duquesne Blvd.
|Ft. Pitt Blvd.
|After 7:00 AM
|New Liberty Avenue
|Commonwealth
|Stanwix Street
|After 7:00 AM
|Fort Duquesne Blvd.
|Commonwealth
|10th Street Bypass
|After 7:00 AM
|General Robinson
|Art Rooney Avenue
|Chuck Noll Way
|After 8:00 AM
|Art Rooney Avenue
|After 8:00 AM
|North Shore Drive
|Casino Drive
|Mazeroski
|Mazeroski Way
|North Shore
|General Robinson
|General Robinson
|Mazeroski Way
|Anderson
|Federal Street
|General Robinson
|Clemente Bridge
|Grandview Avenue
|McArdle
|Wyoming
|At 6:30 PM
|· Intersecting streets leading to Grandview will be barricaded
|· When appropriate Major arteries leading to Grandview (Sycamore, Greenleaf, Shaler) will be closed.
Handicapped Parking
|
Name
|
From
|
To
|
Hours
|New Liberty (East Side)
|Commonwealth Pl.
|Garage Entrance
