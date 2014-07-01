Bobbi Kristina Slams Angela Bassett Over Whitney Houston Biopic

Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston, lashed out Angela Bassett on Twitter for not casting her as her mother in an upcoming biopic.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly‘s Nina Terrero, Bassett, who is making her directorial debut with the Lifetime movie about her friend Houston, responded to speculation that Bobbi Kristina wanted to play her mother in the film:

“I did not think about that. I did not think about casting her. And probably for a number of reasons, you know. One being that she’s not an actress. I know she’s acted here and there. I know she’s been on their family’s reality show, but she’s not an actress and acting is a craft. It’s an attempt to illuminate the complexities of human behavior and life. And this is a very fast-paced schedule; we have just 21 days to tell this story. It’s more than just saying lines and turning the light on. You have to drive the story—there’s a technical aspect.”

That did not sit too well with Bobbi Kristina, who responded to Bassett by tweeting:

“Ha MsAng “bassketcase” has such a damn nerve my lord, at least the world doesn’t mistake me for the wrong sex…she has some #XtraEquipment.*”

When I win my first Grammy or Oscar, *Shrugs* hmm whichever comes1st, I’ll be sure 2shout URname out bitch ! 😎 hahUrTestResults= MALE. Lmao

The irate Bobbi Kristina also retweeted supporters:

@SchraeNchance @REALbkBrown Bassett has proven she is NO BETTER than anyone else who claimed how much they Loved her. So sadly sickened. — Jackie-Nippy4Ever (@RanFan1975) June 29, 2014

In an interview with TheGrio.com, Terrero said that Bassett’s words came without a “hint of malice.”

“Angela is one of the sweetest women in Hollywood. This is her directorial debut. She’s a well-established actress, but she has everything to lose with this film.”

