Warming up to tablets with keyboard covers

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP)—It took some travels across the country for me to appreciate a tablet with a keyboard cover.

I’ve long asked, “Why not just get a laptop?” I didn’t see any benefits in turning a tablet into something it is not.

The device I warmed up to isn’t Microsoft’s Surface tablet, although I’ll have more to say on the new model that comes out Friday. Rather, it’s the first tablet from Nokia, whose phone and tablet business Microsoft just bought in April.

The Lumia 2520 came across as just another Windows tablet when it was released last fall. My attitude changed once I attached its optional, $150 keyboard cover. The tablet itself starts at about $600 and includes 4G LTE cellular capabilities.

Open the cover to reveal a keyboard with six rows of real, movable keys. The bottom of the tablet goes into a slot just above the top row. The top of the tablet is secured with a plastic grip built into the cover. Unfold the cover all the way to get the touch pad for mouse controls.

