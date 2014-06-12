Willow & Jaden Are Hollywood’s Next Wave According To Vanity Fair

The Smith’s constantly prove that family business is well…family business and everyone else should just move on. What better way for us to forget all the drama then with a slamming editorial for Vanity Fair alongside 21 other hot Hollywood kids taking over the industry.

The July issue highlights kids who are not only considered Hollywood royalty but are creating quite the buzz with major summer movie projects from new spins on classic fairy tales, to high-profile sequels, to some of the summer’s biggest potential blockbusters.

Photographed by Miguel Reveriego, Willow and Jaden are joined by a slew of other raising talents kids. Here’s the starting lineup: Odeya Rush, Bella Thorne, Josh Wiggins, Dylan O’Brien, Dayo Okeniyi, Tye Sheridan, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Maika Monroe, Will Poulter, Olivia Cooke, Ben Schentzer, Lily James, Jack Kilmer, Eve Hewson, Britt Robertson, Zoey Deutch, Jack Reynor, Douglas Booth, Zoë Kravitz, Katie Chang, Liana Liberato, Sami Gayle.

Looks like these siblings had a blast being…RICH and privileged?! I’m not mad at all. Check out a video of the shoot below.

