Holmes a candidate for Baptist Conference head

Candidates for the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc., will bring an action plan vision and reinvigoration to the forefront.

Reverend Dr. R.B. Holmes, pastor of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Fla., announces his candidacy for president of the nation’s largest African American Baptist Convention, The National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc., which has a reported membership of several million members. If elected, Rev. Holmes has selected as his running mate, Vice President-At-Large, Rev. Dr. Cullian W. Hill, Pastor of Greater Concord Missionary Baptist Church, Detroit, and president of the Wolverine State Congress of Christian Education.

Doctors Holmes and Hill have plans to follow a new platform, a “12 Point Action Vision Plan,” designed to rebuild and reenergize the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. This plan includes developing a comprehension plan for the world center; affordable hotel rates; support for pastors with longevity (50 years or more); television and radio programs; developing monetary resources for local churches; senior citizens living complex’s; reevaluating Christian educational plans; job training programs for urban and rural communities; strengthening historical Black colleges and universities; partnering with the athletes of the NFL, NBA and major league baseball to develop a model for building moral character and most of all bridging the gap between young pastors and young adults.

