How Will California’s Teacher Tenure Ruling Impact Students?

Tuesday, a California judge ruled that teacher tenure laws are unconstitutional and infringe on students’ rights to an equal public education. Jeff Freitas, Russlyn Ali, Becky Pringle, Ron Busby and Lauren Victoria Burke joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the ruling and what impact it will have on students.

