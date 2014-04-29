Editor’s Pick: Ouidad Whipped Curls Conditioner Will Change Your Wash Day

You beauties know that I am a hardcore product junkie. To the point that I officially have a beauty closet that is over flowing with loads of beauty must-haves and a few items I know I don’t really need. I really didn’t think I needed Ouidad’s Whipped Curls so I threw it in a bag and shoved it in the back of my closet.

I was chatting with someone who raved about this product which left me in a confused state. Because I don’t read, I thought it was a mousse therefore I had no use for it. My friend politely corrected me and explained that it was a conditioner that would change my wash day in its entirety.

She sure wasn’t lying!

Let’s start with the basics! Whipped Curls is a thick, dense daily conditioner that’s so luxurious it delights at first touch. It smells and feels amazing. Beyond the initial spa moment I had using this conditioner, my hair still smelled like freshly picked flowers and other heavenly things days later. And this is even after using heat on my hair, which sometimes leaves a hint of burnt juices and berries.

It doubles as a daily conditioner or a leave-in conditioner. It’s an Olive Oil blend combined with Shea Butter and Glycerin that I promise you will deeply moisturize, nourish and strengthen your curls.

This product is perfect for the summer ready to tackle frizz and enhancing your shine. You can thank me later!

