Church Circuit April 23-29

Pastoral Anniversary

APRIL 23—Morning Star Baptist Church, 812 Oak St., West Mifflin, will host a Pastoral Anniversary Celebration for Rev. Cathryn Brundage. The event, which will run through April 27, will celebrate Rev. Brundage’s 5 years of service. Guest for the weeknight service will include Rev. Robert Young, Rev. Nathaniel Pennybaker and Rev Roy Sims. There will be a special service on April 27 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Melvin Jackson and an Anniversary Banquet at 2:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Inn with Rev. Dr. J.V.A. Winsett. For more information, call 412-461-7861.

Thursday Revival

APRIL 24—The Laketon Heights United Methodist Church, 9601 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills, will host its Terrific Thursday Revival Services at 7 p.m. The theme is “Looking Ahead.” Each Thursday in April, Laketon Heights will hold its revival services featuring a word from a guest preacher. This evening’s guest will be Rev. Dr. Steven Jackson of Bethel AME Church. For more information, call 412-241-9170.

Fellowship Luncheon

APRIL 26—New Birth Baptist Church, 406 W. Grant St., Duquesne, will host its Friendship Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Every fourth Saturday, needy individuals in the tri-state area are invited to a free lunch and clothing giveaway. For more information, call 412-466-2229.

