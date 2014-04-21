Eric Williams (pictured), who played with such NBA powerhouse teams as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, and New Jersey Nets and was also featured on the reality show “Basketball Wives,” is now claiming to be broke and homeless, according to TMZ.

SEE ALSO: Anita Baker Countersues Home Improvement Company

Williams reportedly made his poverty claims in a letter he composed to a Colorado family court, where he explained why he could not attend his child support hearing earlier this month.

According to reports, the 41-year-old small forward, who was married to “Basketball Wives” star Jennifer Williams, explained in the letter that a court-ordered citation that was supposed to be delivered to a home address was never received by him because he has no home.

The Father of a 13-year-old son, Williams reportedly owes about $24,000 in back child support payments to the child’s mother. He also reportedly informed the court that he is not only homeless but broke as well. Williams also claimed in the alleged court letter that he could not even afford the airfare to get to Colorado and that hiring a lawyer was a financial impossibility as well.

Williams closed by saying that he is currently working as a volunteer for an unnamed nonprofit as he attempts to piece his apparently fragmented existence together stating, “I’m in the rebuilding stages of my life.”

SEE ALSO: Prince Reaches Agreement With Music Label

Eric Williams Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star, NBA Player Is Homeless And Broke was originally published on newsone.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: