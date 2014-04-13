Metro
Zone 2 police arrest marijuana growth lab operator

weed_n

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officers patrolling Zone 2 arrested Jeremiah Smith – responsible for a marijuana growth lab in Uptown. (Courtesy Photo/ City of Pittsburgh Public Safety Department)

PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officers patrolling Zone 2 successfully arrested a man responsible for a marijuana growth lab in Uptown.

At approximately 5:54 p.m. on April 11, Officers observed a man identified as Andre Butler holding an open container of alcohol and smoking a marijuana blunt in the 2000 block of Watson Street.

Officers were placing Butler under arrest when a second man, Jeremiah Smith, exited the residence with marijuana in his hand. Smith was also placed under arrest.

After a brief investigation, Zone 2 Officers recovered eight marijuana plants, a .32 caliber Beretta Pistol, a Mossberg sawed-off shotgun with 18 shells, $269 in U.S. Currency, three sets of grow lights and amps. All evidence was recovered from Smith’s bedroom.

Smith was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon. He was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Butler was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possessing an open container on a public sidewalk. Butler was released by summons.

