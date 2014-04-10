Kim Kardashian showed her support for Congressional candidate Marianne Williamson during a press event held on April 8th, 2014. The Vogue cover superstar (using that term loosely) sported a chic all black look with her favorite Tom Ford sandals and a $1,450 Bottega Veneta clutch.

MUST READ: Vogue’s Kim K & Kanye Cover On Track To Outsell FLOTUS & Beyonce Issues

I’m super proud of Kimmy (because we are friends in my head) and this semi-conservative yet wildly fashionable suit. It’s the perfect take on how women can wear a masculine garment and not look… well like a man. The crisp contrast of fabric on the lapel and the drapery effect on the pants gives this suit the feminine touch it needs. Kim tops the look off with a natural fresh and sleek hair. I am here for Kim and her closet!

What are you beauties thinking?

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

Editor’s Pick: Revlon’s Rio Rush Spring 2014 Collection

FAB FINDS: 20 Cool Slip-On Sneakers You Need For Summer

FAB OR FUG: Kim Kardashian Does Menswear-Inspired Suit & We’re Like… [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com