Don’t wait for Obama to fight

(NNPA)—Alright team, here we are again approaching the midterm elections. Having won both the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections, we have to notice that Obama, who is an excellent campaigner, simply does not seem to know how to fight once he has the task of governing. He either concedes ground prematurely, e.g., freezing federal workers’ pay, or becomes oddly passive. In the lead up to the 2010 midterm elections this resulted in the disaster of that November. We are now approaching November 2014 and it feels like more of the same.

Waiting for Obama to stand up and fight is pointless. While he may be forced into a fight, as in the situation of the government shut-down of 2013, we have to be clear that it is simply not his preferred activity. He seems to believe that he can somehow stand above the chaos despite the fact that there are those who, at every turn, seek to cut him off at his knees.

Rather than despair, it is time to take President Obama out of the equation. November 2014 must be about the issues that are of most importance to regular people and about candidates who will fight for them. Let’s start with healthcare. There is little question that the Obama administration bungled the roll-out of healthcare reform. But it is more important to acknowledge that we needed something stronger and more universal than the Affordable Healthcare Act. In fact, we needed Medicare for all.

