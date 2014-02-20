Davenport Sr. to receive Founders Award at Black College Football Hall of Fame Awards Dinner

Pittsburgh, PA–Sheridan Broadcasting Corporation Chairman and owner Ronald Davenport Sr. will receive the Founders Award at the 5th Annual Black College Football Hd ensure the ascension and success of the Black College Football Hall of Fame and/or Black College Football as a whole.

Founded by Grambling State University quarterbacks James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams in 2010, the BCFHOF honors the greatest football players and coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver John Stallworth and Houston Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile headline the 2014 Class of the Black College Football Hall of Fame. The enshrinement will take place on March 1, at the Loews Atlanta Hotel.

For 40 years, Sheridan Broadcasting has selected and honored a Black College All-American Team. Additionally, each year they have also selected the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Coach of the Year and crowned the National Black College Football Champions. This year all will be recognized at a gala reception on Friday, February 28, 2014 at the Loews in conjunction with the BCFHOF enshrinement. “While I am honored and humbled by the award, I am proud of the hundreds of players we’ve recognized over the years who have gone on to distinguish themselves on and off the football field.” said Davenport Sr. “That we have made a small contribution to their lives gives me great joy.”

In 2013, the Founders Award was given to Arthur Blank, founder of Home Depot and owner of the NFL Atlanta Falcons and John Priore, President and CEO of Priority Payment Systems. “Ron Davenport and Sheridan Broadcasting have always been there for the Black Colleges for as long as I can remember,” said Super Bowl MVP Quarterback Doug Williams. “Shack and I will be honored to hand him this prestigious award.”

