Kelis Serves Cover Artwork and Tracklist For New Album ‘Food’

If Jill Scott’s grocery list lyrics about collard greens, candied sweets and griiiiiiiiits make you hungry get ready to salivate over Kelis’ new album “Food,” set for release on April 22.

Last year the “Tasty” singer got her culinary degree and launched a line of sauces so it’s not surprising that she cooked up “Food” with mouth-watering track names like “Jerk Ribs” (which leaked last spring), Fish Fry and Biscuits ‘n’ Gravy . As for the sound: the Dave Sitek-produced LP is described as a “soul record that’s as raw and alternative as it is classic.”

“I love the lifestyle of a great meal,” Kelis told Idolator in 2009, shortly after completing her culinary classes and becoming a certified saucier through the notable institution Le Cordon Bleu. “I think food and fashion and music all go together when it’s done right.”

Check out the full track list below and click here to listen to the track, “Jerk Ribs.”

‘Food’ Tracklist

1. Jerk Ribs

2. Breakfast

3. Forever Be

4. Floyd

5. Runner

6. Hooch

7. Cobbler

8. Bless the Telephone

9. Fish Fry

10. Change

11. Rumble

12. Biscuits ‘n’ Gravy

13. Dreamer

Click here to pre-order on iTunes

