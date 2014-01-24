Out and About…Happy Birthday, Mike Thomas

Family and friends came to celebrate the birthday of Michael Thomas Sr. at The Florentine in the Hill District. Mike has done so much in the community for our youth in sports and he’s also a great chef, so he has a large following in the city of Pittsburgh. The birthday celebration brought together people who have not seen each other in years. The music was pumping and the drinks were coming all night long. Happy birthday to you Mike and I wish you many more.

You know that broths Ash has a REAL CONNECTION to the community. Send all of your party and event information to info@BrothaAsh­Productions.com and I’ll see you next week OUT AND ABOUT!

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Download our mobile app at http://www.appshopper.com/news/new-pittsburgh-courier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: