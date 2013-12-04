CCAC Board appoints Quintin B. Bullock, DDS, as the college’s ninth president

PITTSBURGH—At a Dec. 4 special meeting of the Community College of Allegheny County Board of Trustees, the board unanimously appointed Quintin B. Bullock, DDS, president of Schenectady County Community College in New York, as the college’s ninth president.

A 55-year-old native of Houston, Texas, Bullock has lead SCCC since 2009. Under his stewardship, he developed a five-year strategic plan; established new business, industry and community partnerships; facilitated the development and implementation of new academic and career programs that respond to an emerging workforce; and secured more than $12 million in federal, state and private funding to support and expand college services and the development of new academic and career programs. Additionally, he has overseen new capital projects, including the development of a satellite site, expansions of existing facilities and construction of SCCC’s first student housing. Bullock also led the development of the opening of SCCC’s first out-of-county extension site, scheduled to open January, 2014, in Albany, New York.

Bullock was named to a three-year term as the ninth president of CCAC. He is expected to begin his duties at CCAC in March 2014 at an annual salary of $239,000.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Quintin Bullock to the Community College of Allegheny County. It is rare when you find an individual who possesses the right combination of leadership qualities and experience necessary to run a diverse, multi-campus community college such as CCAC but I, along with the rest of the board, feel that we have found that person in Dr. Bullock,” says CCAC Board of Trustees Chair Amy M. Kuntz.

“My leadership mantra is grounded by the parable of the faithful servant, ‘to whom much is given, much is required.’ Every cog in the wheel of my professional journey has not only afforded me rich new knowledge to become a better leader, but has also provided me with critically important information in which to enact a vision—a vision for higher education in general and community colleges in particular,” says Bullock. “I thank SCCC for its past, and CCAC for its future, support. I am ready, willing and able to serve as CCAC’s new president.”

Bullock holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Prairie View A&M University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Texas Health Science Center: Dental Branch. His leadership training includes the League of Innovation in the Community College Executive Leadership Institute; the American Association for Community Colleges Future Leaders Program, the Thomas Lakin Institute for Mentored Leaders; the Wharton/RHE Program in Higher Education; and the Harvard Seminar for New Presidents.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: