‘The World Is Watching’…Two attorneys monitoring Zimmerman trial predict different verdicts

SANFORD, Fla. (NNPA)– One of the attorneys for the parents of Trayvon Martin predicts that George Zimmerman will be found guilty of murdering the unarmed 17-year-old youth.

Daryl Parks, who shares a law firm in Tallahassee with Benjamin Crump, has been at the Zimmerman trial in Sanford since jury selection began two weeks ago.

“He (Zimmerman) was following Trayvon. Was the amount of force justified? Prosecutors are proving it wasn’t justified,” Parks said in an interview with the Florida Courier.

On Feb. 26, 2012, Zimmerman fatally shot Martin in a gated community in Sanford. Zimmerman is claiming self-defense in the shooting.

Parks said he was not upset that the judge ruled out letting experts testify during the trial over whether the voice on a 911 call was Martin yelling for help.

“The layperson can identify the voice better,” he remarked.

RESPONSE TO LACK OF PROTESTS

Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, took the stand on Friday to validate that it was her son’s voice asking for help on the 911 call.

“The world is watching this case. They are listening,” Parks said when he was asked if he was upset that Sanford residents and others have not been protesting outside the courthouse since the beginning of the trial.

“We live in a different age,” Parks added, noting that the TV ratings for the trial have been phenomenal with millions of people watching it every day.

Seminole County NAACP President Turner Clayton Jr. was quoted last week, saying that the “so-called demonstration area that has been designated you will not see us protesting in that particular area cause no one tells us where to go, how long to stay, what to do, and what to say.”

‘WE ARE CRUSADERS’

Regardless of what happens during the criminal trial, Parks said they will be going after Zimmerman in civil court for monetary damages.

They are waiting for the results of the Department of Justice investigation into whether Martin’s rights were violated.

Parks said the Martin case is just one of the many incidents where Blacks have been killed unjustly and he said their work for the voiceless will continue.

“We are crusaders. There are all kinds of battles going on,” he stated.

Parks also said in the interview: “Zimmerman said this guy threw the first punch. Zimmerman has admitted he was on top. Was Zimmerman in fear of Trayvon? He was following him in the dark.’’ Parks added that he believes Zimmerman may have been overzealous and attempted to hold Martin until the police arrived.

