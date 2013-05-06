Arts & Culture Calendar 5-8-13

Thursday 9

offCENTER

The August Wilson Center for African American Culture presents offCENTER from 6-8 p.m. at 980 Liberty Ave., Cultural District. The topic will be “The Point: Regional Black Film Showcase.” The show, hosted by Thomas Poole, is a platform for local Black filmmakers to showcase their current projects. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.augustwilsoncenter.org

Friday 10

Ma Noah

The Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Co. presents “Ma Noah” at 8 p.m. at 937 Liberty Ave., Downtown. The show blends humor and hard-hitting truth in the heart of the family unit. In the play, Rebecca Pratt, a single mother of four, struggles to keep her family intact despite all the social ills. She finds courage and hope to fight and save her children. The show will run through May 12. For more information, visit http://www.pghplaywrights.com.

Saturday 11

Clybourne Park

The Pittsburgh Public Theater presents “Clybourne Park” at the O’Reilly Theater, 621 Penn Ave., Cultural District. “Clybourne Park” is set in a Chicago house on Clybourne Street in both 1959 and 2009. The play begins in 1959 with a man who tries to convince the White homeowners to not sell their home to a Black family. Act II takes place 50 years later and the neighborhood is Black. A White family buys the home with intentions to tear it down and build a larger property, but a Black couple comes along and challenges their plans. The play will run through May 19. For more information, call 412-316-1600 or visit http://www.ppt.org.

Sunday 12

Charlie Wilson

The Northside Coalition for Fair Housing presents Charlie Wilson at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center, 803 Liberty Ave., Cultural District. The award-winning, Grammy nominee Wilson, solo artist and former GAP Band member, will perform some of his R&B hits. He will be joined by special guests R&B group Mint Condition. Proceeds from the event will benefit the 6th Annual Women’s Walk for Peace. For more information, call 412-321-5527

Monday 13

Savoy Jazz

Savoy Restaurant presents Savoy Jazz from 5-9 p.m. at 2623 Penn Ave., Strip District. Every Monday guests can enjoy live jazz in a sophisticated atmosphere with the Roger Humphries Trio and a special guest each week. This week’s guest will be jazz and pop vocalist Judi Figel. For more information, call 412-281-0660 or visit http://www.savoypgh.com.

Tuesday 14

JazzLive

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust presents JazzLive at 5 p.m. at the Backstage Bar at Theater Square, 655 Penn Ave., Cultural District. Every Tuesday guests can enjoy hot jazz from some of the most talented jazz musicians, cool drinks and great people. The featured guest will be Eric Johnson. There will also be a performance from 5-8 p.m. from Alton Merrell. For more information, call 412-456-6666 or visit http://www.trustarts.org.

