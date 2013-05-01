Police: Teen assaulted Philly mayor’s daughter

OLIVIA NUTTER

PHILADELPHIA (AP)—A teenager has been charged in an alleged assault on the teenage daughter of Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter.

Authorities say it’s in connection with an altercation after a track meet in the city’s East Mount Airy section April 18. Court records allege 18-year-old Ciarra Ryan punched Olivia Nutter, a senior at Masterman High School, in the head and face and pulled her hair.

Police say Ryan surrendered Monday. She’s charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; a telephone number for her could not immediately be located.

The mayor’s spokesman, Mark McDonald, says there was an “incident” and the mayor’s daughter is fine.

In 2007, when Nutter was running for his first term, a then 12-year-old Olivia Nutter achieved local fame starring in a TV commercial for her father.

