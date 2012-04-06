Pittsburgh Council of Men holds Spring Party

The calendar still said winter but the weather cooperated with the Pittsburgh Council of Men’s theme of a spring party at the Comfort Inn in Harmarville.

On a warm March 11, more than 300 attended the party and enjoyed a great meal and great fellowship. Dawn Williams, Diamond Hinton and Shaquayla Bowers served as hostesses and directed guests to their tables. Also on this evening, PCM presented scholarships valued at $1,000 each to Dimitri Brown and Brianna Ware. Both are Westinghouse Academy students.

BIG CHECKS—Checks were presented to Dimitri Brown and Brianna Ware by Michael James and Daniel Brown

The checks were presented by Michael James and Daniel Brown of PCM. Tica Harris, is a counselor at Westinghouse Academy and was on hand to congratulate the students as they received funds to further their education. Brown plans to attend California University or Robert Morris, while Ware says she plans to attend Penn State. Not only was the evening about community and scholarships, it was about dancing and having fun. The dance floor was full at all times and several birthdays were recognized. Pittsburgh Council of Men in attendance: James Williams, Edward Charlie, David Peek, Daniel Brown, Larry Victum, Reggie Jackson, Michael James, Ralph Robinson, James Scott and Don Trent.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: